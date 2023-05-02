Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Crestview Partners announced that it has placed a strategic investment in talent agency the Gersh Agency in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Sidley Austin. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Crestview was advised by a Davis Polk team including partners Michael Davis, Ethan Goldman, Adam Kaminsky, John Perry and Pritesh Shah. The Gersh Agency, which is based in Beverly Hills, California, was represented by Sidley Austin.

May 02, 2023, 10:37 AM

