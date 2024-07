Corporate Deal

Victory Capital Holdings has entered into reciprocal 15-year distribution agreement with Amundi in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Antonio-based Victory Capital was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team that includes partners David Boston and Danielle Scalzo. Counsel information for Amundi, which is based in Paris, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

July 09, 2024, 3:27 PM