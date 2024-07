Corporate Deal

Bain Capital announced that it has placed a significant growth investment in Archwest Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Bain Capital was advised by a Dechert team that includes partners Kenneth Hackman, David Passey and Kenneth Young. Counsel information for Irvine, California-based Archwest Capital was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

July 09, 2024, 2:36 PM