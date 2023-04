Corporate Deal

Apollo Global Management has secured $4 billion in deployable capital after announcing the formation of investment strategy, Apollo Clean Transition Capital. Commitments were received from Apollo affiliates and strategic partners. New York-based Apollo was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partner Matthew Goldstein.

Investment Firms

April 27, 2023, 8:09 AM

nature of claim: /