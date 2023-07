Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyra have guided IR Holding Bidco Inc. in connection with its agreement to acquire commercial medical device company Irras AB for 58 million Swedish krona ($5 million). Counsel information for Irras AB was not immediately available.

July 05, 2023, 6:21 AM

