Adani Green Energy Ltd., an India-based renewable energy company, has secured an additional $1.36 billion in financing to increase its construction financing framework to $3 billion. Adani Green was counseled by Latham & Watkins and Saraf & Partners. The underwriters were advised by Linklaters and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

December 06, 2023, 11:09 AM

