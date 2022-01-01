Corporate Deal

Intel announced a semiconductor co-investment program to help fund the semiconductor industry. As a part of the program, both companies will jointly invest up to $30 billion -- with Brookfield Asset Management funding a 49% stake in Intel’s under-construction Chandler, Arizona-based semiconductor fabrication facility. The transaction, announced Aug. 23, is expected to close by the end of 2022. Santa Clara, California-based Intel is advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Nathan Giesselman, Aryan Moniri and Sonia Nijjar. Brookfield, which is based in Toronto, is represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team is led by corporate partners Andrew Calder, Doug Bacon, Brittany Sakowitz, Kim Hicks, Allan Kirk and Patrick Salvo.