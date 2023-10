Corporate Deal

Commure Inc. and medical billing provider Athelas Inc. have announced plans to merge in a deal guided by Cooley and Belcher, Smolen & Van Loo. The transaction, announced Oct. 4, is expected to close by the end of Oct. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Commure was counseled by Cooley. Athelas, which is based in Mountain View, California, was represented by Belcher Smolen.

Technology

October 05, 2023, 8:22 AM

nature of claim: /