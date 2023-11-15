Corporate Deal

Vinson & Elkins has guided Paloma Partners IV LLC, a privately-held Delaware LLC backed by EnCap Investments and its affiliated companies, on the sale of certain interests in oil and gas properties to upstream oil and gas company Mach Natural Resources LP for $815 million. The transaction, announced Nov. 13, is expected to close on Dec. 29, 2023. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partner Bryan Loocke. Mach Natural, which is based in Oklahoma City, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis.

Investment Firms

November 15, 2023, 8:39 AM

nature of claim: /