Food processing company Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has agreed to acquire the remaining equity interests in its European joint venture with Meijer Frozen Foods BV for 700 million euros (approximately $687 million) in cash and common stock. The transaction, announced Oct. 20, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Eagle, Idaho-based Lamb Weston is advised by a Jones Day team led by partners Peter Izanec and Mike Jansen. Counsel information for Meijer Frozen Foods, based in the Netherlands, was not immediately available.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
October 21, 2022, 10:27 AM