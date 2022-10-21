Corporate Deal

Food processing company Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has agreed to acquire the remaining equity interests in its European joint venture with Meijer Frozen Foods BV for 700 million euros (approximately $687 million) in cash and common stock. The transaction, announced Oct. 20, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Eagle, Idaho-based Lamb Weston is advised by a Jones Day team led by partners Peter Izanec and Mike Jansen. Counsel information for Meijer Frozen Foods, based in the Netherlands, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 21, 2022, 10:27 AM