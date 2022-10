Corporate Deal

Victory Live Inc., backed by Clearlake Capital Group LP and its affiliates, announced the acquisition of ticket distribution platform Ticket Evolution Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Santa Monica, California-based Clearlake Capital was advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Mehdi Khodadad and Aaron Rigby. Ticket Evolution, which is based in New York, was represented by Nutter McClennen & Fish.

Technology

October 13, 2022, 10:39 AM