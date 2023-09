Corporate Deal

Liberty Media has agreed to acquire a majority of QuintEvents LLC in a transaction valuing the company at $313 million. Englewood, Colorado-based Liberty Media was advised by O'Melveny & Myers. QuintEvents, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was represented by a Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner team.

