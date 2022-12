Corporate Deal

GCX Mounting Solutions, a provider of health care-focused mobility solutions, has acquired Jaco Inc., a designer of workstations in health care settings. Financial terms were not disclosed. GCX Mounting, based in Petaluma, California, was advised by Fredrikson & Byron. Counsel information for Franklin, Massachusetts-based Jaco was not available.

Health Care

December 12, 2022, 12:31 PM