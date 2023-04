Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell is advising Natura & Co. in connection with the sale of Australia-based Aesop to L’Oréal for $2.5 billion. The transaction, announced Apr. 3, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. The Davis Polk team includes partners Frank Azzopardi, Daniel Brass and Ronan Harty. Counsel information was not available for L’Oreal.

April 04, 2023, 2:10 PM

