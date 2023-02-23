Corporate Deal

Sixth Street and Wildcat Capital Management have placed a strategic growth equity investment in Milan Laser Hair Removal. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Sixth Street was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team that includes partner John Kupiec. Wildcat Capital Management was represented by Vinson & Elkins. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partners Dan Komarek and Peter C. Marshall. The co-founders of Milan Laser, which is based in Austin, Texas, were counseled by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Elina Tetelbaum and Alison Zieske Preiss. Latham & Watkins guided Milan's existing investor Leonard Green & Partners LP.

February 23, 2023, 8:37 AM