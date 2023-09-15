Corporate Deal

Arm Holdings plc, a semiconductor and software design company and SoftBank Group Corp. subsidiary, announced the pricing of its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The IPO, which is expected to close on Sept. 18, 2023, will be priced at $51 per share for a total value of approximately $4.87 billion. The underwriters, including Barclays, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Mizuho Financial Group, are represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk team included partners Derek Dostal and Richard D. Truesdell Jr.

September 15, 2023, 12:17 PM

