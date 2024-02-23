Corporate Deal

Renewable energy developer rPlus Energies has received a $460 million investment from Sandbrook Capital, alongside continued support from Gardner Group. Salt Lake City-based rPlus was represented by Foley & Lardner. Sandbrook Capital, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners John Pitts and Patrick Moneypenny. Gardner Group was counseled by Parr Brown Gee & Loveless.

February 23, 2024, 11:43 AM

