Microsoft and Brookfield Asset Management announced a partnership agreement on Wednesday. The agreement will accelerate the expansion of Microsoft's renewable energy capacity and seeks to contribute to the tech company's sustainability goals. Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft was represented by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe partners Teresa Hill and Lana Hir. Counsel information for Brookfield Asset Management, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

May 02, 2024, 10:44 AM

