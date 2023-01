Corporate Deal

A subsidiary of Takeda announced that it has agreed to a $1.1 billion licensing agreement with HUTCHMED Ltd. to develop and manufacture fruquintinib, a drug used to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Hong Kong-based HUTCHMED is advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by life sciences licensing partners Marc Rubenstein and Amanda Austin. Counsel information for Takeda, which is based in Tokyo, was not immediately available.