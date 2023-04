Corporate Deal

Paul Hastings has advised vLex, a cloud-based legal information platform, on its acquisition of Fastcase, a legal intelligence business. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Paul Hastings team was led by Anu Balasubramanian, Jamie Holdoway and Alex Kaufman. Washington, D.C.-based Fastcase was represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Technology

April 07, 2023, 7:48 AM

nature of claim: /