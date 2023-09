Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has guided BofA Securities, MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Toronto-Dominion Bank in the underwriting of a bond offering valued at an aggregate $550 million. The issuance was announced Sep. 26 by Rosemead, California-based Southern California Edison Co. The Cleary Gottlieb team was led by partner Jeff Karpf. The notes come due 2028.

Banking & Financial Services

September 27, 2023

