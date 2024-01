Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton represented BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho, MUFG and Rabo Securities in connection with the underwriting of a bond offering valued at $1.25 billion. The issuance was announced Jan. 5 by Horsham, Pennsylvania-based Bimbo Bakeries USA.

Banking & Financial Services

January 08, 2024, 10:50 AM

