Corporate Deal

An affiliate of private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners has agreed to acquire Agiliti, a medical equipment management strategies provider, for an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. The transaction, announced Feb. 26, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Boston-based Thomas H. Lee was advised by Ropes & Gray. Agiliti, which is based in Minneapolis, was represented by a Weil, Gotshal & Manges team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 27, 2024, 11:49 AM

