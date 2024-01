Corporate Deal

Ceva Logistics, a subsidiary of French shipping giant CMA CGM SA, has agreed to buy U.K. logistics company Wincanton Plc for 567 million euros ($617 million). Marseille, France-based Ceva was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Daniel Hurstel, Gavin Gordon and Gabriel Flandin. Counsel information for Chippenham, United Kingdom-based Wincanton was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

January 22, 2024, 1:34 PM

nature of claim: /