Law Business Research, a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, has acquired MBL Seminars Ltd, a professional services compliance-focused learning platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Beverly Hills, California-based Levine Leichtman was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and a Kirkland & Ellis team. Counsel information for MBL Seminars, which is based in Manchester, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

July 11, 2023, 8:06 AM

