General Motors Financial Company Inc. was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at $2.25 billion. Davis Polk & Wardwell advised the underwriters, which included JP Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Royal Bank of Canada subsidiary RBC Capital Markets LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America Inc., Santander US Capital Markets LLC and Wells Fargo Securities LLC. The Davis Polk team was led by partners Marcel Fausten and Mario J. Verdolini.

April 10, 2023, 10:55 AM

