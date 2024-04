Corporate Deal

Ropes & Gray has guided Eversource Energy in connection with the sale of a 50 percent stake in the Sunrise Wind project unit to Ørsted A/S. The transaction, announced April 19, is expected to close later this year. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Ropes & Gray team was led by mergers & acquisitions partners Thomas Fraser and Marko Zatylny. Counsel information for Ørsted A/S was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

April 22, 2024, 11:18 AM

