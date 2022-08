Corporate Deal

Textile manufacturer Milliken & Co. announced its acquisition of one of the Frontier yarn plants in Mayodan, North Carolina, from branded clothing manufacturer Gildan. Financial terms were not disclosed. Spartanburg, South Carolina-based Milliken was advised by a Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson team. Counsel information for Gildan was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 10, 2022, 10:22 AM