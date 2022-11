Corporate Deal

Cambrex Corp. has agreed to acquire Snapdragon Chemistry Inc., a chemical process development services provider, in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray. Financial terms were not disclosed. East Rutherford, New Jersey-based Cambrex Corp. is advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partners Ama Adams, Peter Alpert, Renata Ferrari, Thomas Fraser, Brendan Hanifin and Aaron Harsh. Counsel information for Snapdragon Chemistry, which is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 28, 2022, 7:08 AM