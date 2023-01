Corporate Deal

CORE Industrial Partners, through its portfolio company RE3DTECH+GoProto, announced the acquisition of precision machined components provider Stanfordville Machine & Manufacturing. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based CORE was advised by Winston & Strawn. Counsel for Stanfordville Machine, which is based in Poughkeepsie, New York, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 12, 2023, 8:50 AM