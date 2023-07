Corporate Deal

Transcom WorldWide AB announced that it has acquired customer care services provider Timeframe in a deal guided by Baker McKenzie. Financial terms were not disclosed. Luxembourg-based Transcom was advised by a Baker McKenzie team that includes partners Thomas Gierath, Christian Koops, Andreas Lohner, Tino Marz, Jon Meese and Florian Tannen. Counsel information for Timeframe was not immediately available.

