Heramba GmbH, a firm focused on investing in companies that can assist with the decarbonization of commercial transportation, is going public via SPAC merger with Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Heramba Electric will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $450 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 3, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Berlin-based Heramba was represented by Matheson LLP; Smith, Gambrell & Russell; and a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partners Nick Dhesi, Ryan Maierson and Nils Rover. The blank check company was advised by Greenberg Traurig and Maples and Calder.

October 04, 2023, 11:57 AM

