Corporate Deal

Riverbend Energy Group announced that it has placed a significant equity investment in Endurans Solar. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Riverbend Energy was advised by a Locke Lord team led by Texas-based partners Mitch Tiras, Eric Larson and Henry Benton. Counsel information for Endurans Solar, which is based in Nashuau, New Hampshire, was not immediately available.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 16, 2023, 7:59 AM