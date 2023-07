Corporate Deal

Syntagma Capital announced that it has completed its acquisition of Elasteel, the high speed steels and recycling division of mining company Eramet SA, in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Brussels-based Syntagma was advised by a Willkie Farr team led by partner Hugo Nocerino. Counsel information for Elasteel, based in Paris, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 07, 2023, 9:21 AM

