Kirkland & Ellis advised Eir Partners Capital, a middle market private equity firm focused on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services, on the final closing of Eir Partners Investment Program II with $496 million in capital commitments. The Kirkland team included partners Daniel McQuade, Samara Shepherd and Patrick Valenti.

May 24, 2024, 5:18 PM

