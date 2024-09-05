Corporate Deal

Exxon Mobil has agreed to sell a 35 percent equity stake in the company's proposed low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production facility located in Baytown, Texas to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Exxon Mobil was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Chris Peponis and Justin Stolte. Counsel information for the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. was not immediately available.

September 05, 2024, 9:50 AM