Corporate Deal

Rohirrim, a generative artificial intelligence platform, has secured $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investor General Purpose Venture Capital. New York-based Insight was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The Willkie Farr deal team was led by partner Matthew Haddad. Representation details weren't immediately available for Rohirrim.

Investment Firms

December 06, 2023, 10:37 AM

nature of claim: /