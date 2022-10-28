Corporate Deal

Insignia Capital Group has agreed to sell its majority interest in WillowTree, a mobile app development company, to Telus International for a total enterprise value of $1.2 billion. The transaction, announced Oct. 27, is expected to close in Jan. 2023. Walnut Creek, California-based Insignia is represented by Davis & Gilbert and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Sanford Perl, Robert Wilson and Melanie Harmon. Counsel information for Telus, which is based in Vancouver, Canada, was not immediately available.

Technology

October 28, 2022, 10:38 AM