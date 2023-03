Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell advised a group of lenders in the underwriting of a debt issuance valued at $55 million. The issuance was announced Mar. 21 by Canton, Ohio-based Diebold Nixdorf. The Davis Polk team included partners Damian S. Schaible and Adam L. Shpeen.

Banking & Financial Services

March 27, 2023, 9:57 AM

