Corporate Deal

Venture capital firm Mastry Ventures announced that it has acquired a majority stake in premier football sports management agency Athletes First. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Athletes First was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including Los Angeles-based partners David Eisman and Glen Mastroberte. Counsel information for Mastry Ventures, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

March 01, 2023, 9:23 AM