Johnson Controls, a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, announced it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its Air Distribution Technologies business to Truelink Capital, a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal, announced June 18, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. Cork, Ireland-based Johnson was represented by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team including partner Kim Spoerri. Counsel information for Truelink was not immediately available.

June 20, 2024, 2:59 PM

