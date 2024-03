Corporate Deal

Quantum infrastructure company Maybell Quantum has secured $25 million in a Series A funding round led by an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management. Denver-based Maybell Quantum was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Spencer Ricks. Counsel information for Cerberus Capital, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 07, 2024, 10:32 AM

