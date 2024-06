Corporate Deal

SurModics Inc., a provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies, has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm GTCR for $627 million. SurModics was represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. GTCR was advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Christopher Thomas and Neil Vohra.

June 03, 2024

