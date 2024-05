Corporate Deal

Mastercard was counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell in a debt offering worth $1 billion. The notes come due 2034. Underwriters for the offering, including Citigroup and Deutsche Bank, were counseled by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team included partners Andrew Baker, Elena Romanova and Stelios Saffos.

Banking & Financial Services

May 09, 2024, 9:29 AM

