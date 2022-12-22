Corporate Deal

IFF, a flavors, fragrances and cosmetic actives producer, has agreed to sell its Savory Solutions Group to private equity firm PAI Partners for approximately $900 million in a deal guided by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The transaction, announced Dec. 20, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. IFF is represented by a Cleary Gottlieb. PAI Partners, based in Paris, is advised by a Willkie Farr team co-led by partners Dr. Axel Wahl and Christophe Garaud.

Investment Firms

