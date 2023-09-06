Corporate Deal

Know Labs Inc., a medical diagnostics company, filed with the SEC on Sept. 5 for an initial public offering. The Seattle-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and Proskauer Rose. The team includes Proskauer Rose partners Matthew O'Loughlin, Ben Orlanski and Louis Rambo. The underwriters, led by Boustead Securities LLC, are represented by ArentFox Schiff partner Cavas S. Pavri.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 06, 2023, 8:29 AM

