Corporate Deal

C.V.A. S.p.A, an Italy-based renewable energy company, was counseled by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe in a debt offering valued at 250 million euros ($275 million). The White & Case team was led by partners Karsten Wockener and Cristina Freudenberger.

Banking & Financial Services

April 17, 2023, 8:19 AM

nature of claim: /