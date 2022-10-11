Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton counseled Banco Santander Mexico SA, Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico and HSBC Mexico SA in connection with a bridge credit facility extended to Auna SAA for its acquisition of health care group Organizacion Clinica America (OCA) for approximately $406 million. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Juan Giraldez and Adam Brenneman. Counsel information for Auna, which is based in San Borja, Peru, was not immediately available.

Health Care

October 11, 2022, 7:28 AM