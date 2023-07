Corporate Deal

Jones Day counseled information services company GFK SE in connection with the sale of its European consumer panel business, GFK CP, to independent third-party entity YouGov plc for 315 million euros ($345 million). The Jones Day team was led by partner Martin Schulz. Counsel information for YouGov was not immediately available.

July 10, 2023, 7:16 AM

