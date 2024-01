Corporate Deal

LiveRamp, a data collaboration platform, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Habu, a data clean room software provider, in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $200 million. San Francisco-based LiveRamp was advised by Baker McKenzie. Habu, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian.

Technology

January 18, 2024, 1:09 PM

nature of claim: /